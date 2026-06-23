Ella Langley Announces 21 More Dandelion Tour Dates And Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Ella Langley announced the second leg of her 2026 Dandelion Tour on Monday, 21 new arena and amphitheater dates running through the fall, and if you missed her first leg, this is your chance.

The presale opens Thursday June 25 for fans who sign up at her website. General on-sale is Friday June 26 at 10 AM local time.

The new dates include a show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October and a double-header at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles later that month, two of the most coveted venues in outdoor concert culture, added to a second leg that also adds stops in Wisconsin, Alabama, West Virginia, Iowa, New Jersey and Pennsylvania among others.

The Dandelion Tour is in support of the album of the same name, Langley's sophomore release that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April and has produced two of the biggest country songs of 2026 in "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her."

"Choosin' Texas" became the first song by a female artist to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts and spent ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre chart.

"Be Her" followed it to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in the fastest climb to No. 1 by a solo female country artist in over a decade.

Langley, 27, from Hope Hull, Alabama, won all seven ACM Awards she was nominated for in May, a single-night record, and is currently running one of the most successful country music campaigns anyone has mounted in years.

Special guests for the second leg dates include ERNEST, Laci Kaye Booth, Gabriella Rose and Kameron Marlowe depending on the market.

Here are the dates we know of so far,

August

Aug 20 — The Resch Center — Green Bay, WI (with ERNEST and Laci Kaye Booth)

Aug 22 — Simmons Bank Arena — North Little Rock, AR (with ERNEST and Laci Kaye Booth)

Aug 28 — Neville Arena — Auburn, AL (with ERNEST and Gabriella Rose)

Aug 29 — Neville Arena — Auburn, AL (with ERNEST and Gabriella Rose)

September

Sep 10 — Prudential Center — Newark, NJ (with ERNEST and Gabriella Rose)

Sep 11 — Bryce Jordan Center — State College, PA (with ERNEST and Gabriella Rose)

Sep 12 — Charleston Coliseum — Charleston, WV (with ERNEST and Gabriella Rose)

Sep 17 — SJB Pavilion — Oxford, MS (with Kameron Marlowe and Laci Kaye Booth)

Sep 26 — Vibrant Arena — Moline, IL

October

Oct 29 — Casey's Center — Des Moines, IA (with ERNEST and Laci Kaye Booth)

Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO (date TBD)

Greek Theatre — Los Angeles, CA (two nights, dates TBD)

Head to EllaLangley.com to get tickets!



