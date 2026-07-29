Colt Gray Sentenced To Life Without Parole For The Apalachee High School Shooting At 16

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Colt Gray to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, four counts of life without parole, one for each of the four people Gray killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia on September 4, 2024.

Gray, who was 14 at the time of the shooting and is now 16, pleaded guilty last Friday to all 55 counts against him including murder and aggravated assault. He did not speak at his sentencing.

"You do not seem to be tormented by what you did, you seem to relish following in the footsteps of the murderers you idolize," Judge Primm told Gray before handing down the sentence. "You aren't racked with guilt. You're proud of yourself. Your crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility."

The four killed were students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. Nine others were wounded. Gray used an assault-style rifle he had received as a Christmas gift.

Prosecutors presented jail phone recordings during the sentencing hearing in which Gray appeared to relish the attention his actions brought him, including comparing himself to the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

His mother Marcee participated in calls with him and encouraged his growing notoriety. His father Colin Gray was convicted in March on charges of second-degree murder for providing the weapon.

The families of those killed were in the courtroom when the sentence was read.