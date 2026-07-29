Linda Perhacs, Legendary Folk Singer, Missing At 82

Linda Perhacs, the 82-year-old psychedelic folk singer whose 1970 debut album Parallelograms was ignored on release, rediscovered by record enthusiasts decades later and eventually recognized as one of the great lost albums of the era, has been reported missing by her friends and collaborators.

Her former manager Laurel Stearns, musician Julia Holter, DubLab co-founder Mark "Frosty" McNeill and video director Jessica Hundley issued a joint statement Monday asking the public for help.

Perhacs was discharged from a residential care facility in the Los Angeles area approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian.

Since then, friends and longtime collaborators say they have been unable to reach her directly. Repeated attempts to contact her guardian have also gone unanswered.

"Those issuing this statement are not alleging wrongdoing," Stearns said. "Rather, they are seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care."

An Adult Protective Services case and a police report have both been filed, though additional details are being withheld while the investigation continues.

Perhacs released Parallelograms in 1970 while working as a dental hygienist, one of her clients, film composer Leonard Rosenman, brought her into a studio.

When the album didn't sell, she returned to her dental career. The record eventually found its audience in the late 1990s and early 2000s, leading to two more albums in 2014 and 2017. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel Stearns at primarywave.com.