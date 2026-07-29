Florida Resident Wins 10th Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Of All Time At $800 Million

Someone in Florida is waking up this morning with a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $800 million, the biggest lottery prize of 2026 and the tenth largest in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 34, 48, 49, 59 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 12. A single ticket sold somewhere in Florida matched all six. Lottery officials have not yet said where in Florida the ticket was purchased or who bought it.

The jackpot had been rolling since March 17, when a ticket in Van Wert, Ohio won $60 million.

It climbed for 134 days through 77 drawings before Tuesday night. The cash lump sum option is $344.2 million before taxes, after the mandatory 24 percent federal withholding that drops to roughly $261.6 million, and closer to $216.8 million after the 37 percent top federal marginal rate.

Florida has no state income tax on lottery winnings, which is one reason Florida winners tend to keep more than winners in states like New York.

Two other tickets, one in Illinois and one in New York, matched the first five numbers without the Mega Ball for a second-prize win. Florida has now won or shared six Mega Millions jackpots since joining the game in 2013.

The state also holds the all-time Mega Millions record, a $1.602 billion jackpot won at a Neptune Beach Publix in August 2023.