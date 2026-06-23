Tyler Herro Is Going To Milwaukee And The Heat Are Getting Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pat Riley harpooned his whale. On the night before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the franchise player the Bucks drafted with the 15th pick in 2013, the center around whom they built a championship team in 2021, the man who had been booing his own fans back at Fiserv Forum in January, for a package centered on Tyler Herro, three first-round picks and two role players.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the deal late Monday night. The trade officially closes July 6.

The Heat send to Milwaukee, Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., second-year guard Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in Tuesday's draft, unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder.

Milwaukee gets an All-Star guard who averaged 20-plus points in each of the last five seasons, a two-way center who was stuck behind Bam Adebayo in Miami, and three first-round picks to rebuild around new coach Taylor Jenkins's vision for the post-Giannis era.

Miami gets the Greek Freak. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo will share a frontcourt, two of the best defenders in the NBA, 11 combined All-Defensive Team selections between them, on a team that finished 43-39 last season and missed the playoffs entirely when they lost a play-in game to the Charlotte Hornets.

That is the team before Monday night. The team after Monday night is an immediate contender.

How The Giannis Era In Milwaukee Ended

The 13-month trade saga that ended Monday had been building since before the 2025-26 season opened.

The Bucks were not a championship-caliber team around Giannis anymore. Khris Middleton's body had broken down.

Damian Lillard's fit alongside Giannis never produced the results that trade demanded.

The team fired Doc Rivers. The relationship between Giannis and the organization became openly strained.

The breaking point that crystallized what was happening came January 13, when Fiserv Forum fans booed the Bucks during a blowout loss to the Timberwolves.

Giannis, watching from the bench due to injury, pointed both thumbs down at the crowd and booed them back.

The gesture was equal parts frustration, defiance and declaration. A player who had spent 13 seasons giving everything to a franchise was done pretending everything was fine.

He played 36 games last season, a career low.

When healthy, he was still dominant, 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists per game on 62 percent shooting.

But the calf injuries that ended his February, his brief six-game return in March and his absence for Milwaukee's final 15 games told the story of a situation that wasn't working.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam set a deadline in May when the team introduced Jenkins as coach, a decision by the draft date on whether Giannis would sign an extension in October or be traded.

He will not be signing an extension in October in Milwaukee.

The Celtics Came Close

The Bucks narrowed their trade finalists to two teams in the weeks before the draft: the Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Both were on Giannis's approved destination list. The Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, who averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, plus two first-round picks.

It was a legitimate offer from an organization coming off a championship. It would have given Milwaukee a proven star to compete immediately.

The Bucks chose the Heat package instead. The logic was rebuild-first rather than win-now, youth in Herro, Ware and Jakučionis, combined with draft capital that gives Jenkins the assets to construct a roster around a longer-term vision. Herro, a Wisconsin native who grew up rooting for Milwaukee teams, is going home.

He has been one of the more consistent offensive players in the league across the past five seasons. He is not Giannis. He is a foundation.

What Miami Just Became

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo sharing a frontcourt is a defensive combination that is genuinely unprecedented in the modern NBA.

Adebayo has been one of the most accomplished defensive players at center in the past decade, tying for the most All-Defensive Team selections over his starting career alongside Rudy Gobert.

Giannis won Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and has made three All-Defensive Teams across his career.

What these two do to opposing offenses together, the help defense, the rim protection, the switching ability, will require every team in the East to fundamentally rethink its offensive game planning.

Pat Riley has spent the post-championship years since LeBron James left in 2014 waiting for the next franchise-altering player.

He landed Jimmy Butler. He made three Finals appearances with Butler between 2020 and 2023 and won none of them.

Butler and the Heat eventually parted. Riley kept looking. Monday night, he found his whale.

Giannis has two years remaining on his Bucks contract, $58.5 million in 2026-27 and a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28. On January 6, 2027, he becomes eligible to sign a maximum extension with Miami, four years, $275 million if he opts out of the 2027-28 year; three years, $214 million if he opts in.

He reportedly gave the Heat assurances this is not a short-term rental. He said at training camp last fall, in Miami, as fate would have it, that he had accomplished everything he had set his mind to. Now he gets to set his mind to something new.

The Heat play Tuesday night at Kaseya Center for the first time as the Giannis era begins.