Bryan Johnson, The Biohacker Who Spent Millions Trying To Reverse Aging, Has Been Diagnosed With An Incurable Disease

Bryan Johnson, the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur who sold Braintree to PayPal for $800 million and has spent the years since attempting to scientifically reverse his own biological aging through one of the most extreme health regimens ever publicly documented, announced this week that he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, an incurable condition in which his immune system attacks the lining of his own stomach.

"We now had a formal diagnosis," he wrote on X. "I have autoimmune gastritis AIG. My stomach is eating itself."

Johnson said he discovered the condition in May and is uncertain how long he has had it.

Autoimmune gastritis affects an estimated two to five percent of people and is difficult to diagnose because it often causes no obvious symptoms until the stomach has already sustained significant damage.

The condition causes irreversible damage to the stomach lining, leading to nutritional deficiencies, anemia and, over a longer horizon, an elevated risk of stomach cancer.

"When AIG is discovered today, standard medical care concedes defeat," Johnson wrote, "stating that nothing can be done except managing the condition, no matter how awful or lethal the effects."

Johnson is not accepting that. He says he is approaching AIG the same way he has approached every other health challenge, treating it as a research problem and looking for interventions that conventional medicine has not yet explored.

His Project Blueprint protocol, which reportedly costs $2 million per year and involves more than 100 daily pills, regular blood plasma exchanges and exhaustive biometric monitoring, has been his attempt to achieve the slowest measured rate of aging of any human. The stomach that protocol was built to protect is now attacking itself.