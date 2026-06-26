David Bromstad Says His HGTV Special Was Probably His Last Design Show

David Bromstad has been on HGTV since winning the first season of Design Star in 2006, twenty years of Color Splash, My Lottery Dream Home and a design sensibility so recognizable it has become its own genre.

In a new interview with Barron Designs released June 23, the 50-year-old host said his December 2025 special, My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending, was likely the end of that specific chapter.

"It was probably the first and last time I'll be designing in front of America," Bromstad said.

The special documented a four-year renovation of his own Orlando home that turned into one of the hardest periods of his life.

A storm flooded the property during construction, forcing him to gut the house to the studs for mold remediation.

The project triggered a spiral that Bromstad has now spoken about publicly, substance abuse, mental health struggles, a pause in production, treatment and a healing trip to Norway where he drew inspiration from his ancestral homeland's architecture for the home's final design direction.

He is approaching three years of sobriety.

The result, a fantastical Tudor home he describes as "the juiciest place in the United States, probably the world," is finished. He cannot imagine redesigning it or moving from it.

And because his own home was the only canvas left that could have drawn cameras back into his personal design process, the likelihood of another renovation special is effectively zero.

He will continue hosting My Lottery Dream Home, helping lottery winners find dream properties across the country.

He just will not be the one on camera rebuilding anything for himself again.

"My design is a sneak peek into me as a human," he said. "I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself."