Mitch McConnell Has Been In The Hospital For Three Weeks And His Office Still Has Not Said Why

Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14, three weeks as of Monday, and his office has still not disclosed why the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican senator was admitted, what his diagnosis is or when he might return to the Senate.

His last vote was June 11. The Senate is in recess until July 13.

The few statements his office has issued are nearly identical. McConnell is "continuing to improve" and "working closely with staff on Kentucky and Senate matters." No specifics. No timeline.

No medical details to speak of. The most his office has acknowledged is that a hospitalization is occurring.

What has filled the vacuum is the EMS dispatch recording obtained by independent journalist Desiree Townsend, audio from the morning of June 14 in which a dispatcher described a cardiac arrest at an address matching McConnell's Capitol Hill townhouse, with a medic reporting CPR in progress. McConnell's office has not confirmed or denied that the recording relates to him, though it would be an extraordinary coincidence if it did not.

His neighbors told Townsend they have seen no activity at the home since, no family members, no aides, nothing.

His Capitol Police security detail has reportedly been stationed at the hospital.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer posted Monday that a high-level White House source told her McConnell is not coming back.

Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker called on him to resign. Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said McConnell's office has not been in contact with him.

If McConnell were to resign or die, Kentucky law now requires a special election, the Republican-controlled legislature stripped Beshear of appointment power in 2024.

McConnell retires in January regardless. He is 84 years old and has been in the Senate since 1985.