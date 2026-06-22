Meteor Shower 2026 Is Going To Be One Of The Best In Years And It Falls On A Solar Eclipse Night

The Perseid meteor shower peaks the night of August 12 into the predawn hours of August 13, 2026, and this particular year's Perseids are shaping up to be among the best in recent memory.

The reason is the Moon. Or rather, the complete absence of it.

The New Moon falls on August 12, the same day as the Perseid peak, the same day as a total solar eclipse, and the same day that means the entire overnight viewing window from 10 PM to dawn will be completely free of any moonlight interference.

Zero percent lunar illumination. Dark sky as far as you can see in every direction. One hundred meteors per hour from a truly dark site, if the sky cooperates.

The Weather Network published their summer astronomical event guide on the first day of summer, June 21, and the headline takeaway is that the three major "don't miss" events of the season are all crammed into a single remarkable month.

August 2026 contains a solar eclipse, a meteor shower in perfect dark-sky conditions the same night as that eclipse, and a total lunar eclipse sixteen days later.

If you care about the sky at all, August is your month this year.

The Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseids are the most popular meteor shower in the Northern Hemisphere for a simple reason, they arrive during warm August nights when lying outside until 3 AM is a pleasure rather than a hardship, they produce reliably bright and fast meteors, and they are active long enough that a cloudy peak night is not necessarily a disaster.

The shower runs from July 17 through August 24, with the highest rates occurring in a 48-hour window centered on the August 12-13 peak.

The meteors come from debris left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, a 26-kilometer-wide comet that is the largest known object to regularly pass close to Earth as it completes its 133-year orbital loop around the Sun.

Every August, Earth crosses the same region of space where Swift-Tuttle has been depositing tiny particles of ice and rock across thousands of years of orbits.

Those particles, most no larger than a grain of sand, enter Earth's atmosphere at roughly 133,000 miles per hour and burn up in the friction of the upper atmosphere, producing the bright streaks that skywatchers call shooting stars.

The Perseids travel fast enough to leave persistent glowing trains behind them, streaks that linger in the sky for several seconds after the meteor has burned out.

The numbers in 2026 are exceptional because of the new moon coincidence.

A meteor shower's effective rate at any location depends on how much moonlight is competing with the meteors.

A full or nearly-full Moon rising before midnight can wash out all but the brightest Perseids, dropping a theoretical 100-per-hour rate to something that feels like 20 per hour.

In 2026, the New Moon occurs on August 12 at 1:36 PM EDT, the same afternoon as peak activity. The Moon sets before 9 PM. By the time astronomical darkness arrives around 10 PM, the sky is as dark as it can get, and it stays that way until dawn.

Sources including the American Meteor Society, EarthSky, the Old Farmer's Almanac and In-The-Sky all project 50 to 100 or more meteors per hour from genuinely dark sites during peak.

This is the best Perseid viewing opportunity since 2024 and the finest until 2028.

How To Actually See Them

The Perseids require no equipment. Do not bring a telescope, its field of view is too narrow to intercept a meteor traveling 90 degrees across the sky in under a second.

Bring a reclining chair or a blanket, travel to the darkest area you can reasonably reach, and give your eyes 20 minutes to fully adapt to the dark before you start counting.

Your peak viewing window is from about 1:00 AM to 4:30 AM local time on August 13, after midnight is when Earth rotates to face directly into the incoming stream, maximizing rates significantly above what you see in the evening hours. The single best hour is 3 to 4 AM local time.

Look generally toward the northeast, the constellation Perseus, where the meteors appear to originate, rises in that direction after midnight.

But the meteors themselves can appear anywhere in the sky, and looking at a 45-degree angle from Perseus gives you the longest, most dramatic streaks.

Those are the ones worth waiting for, the 5-second burners that leave a glowing trail and make everyone lying in the yard gasp at the same time.

The Solar Eclipse That Happens The Same Day

The specific astronomical coincidence of 2026 is that the Perseid peak and the solar eclipse fall on the same date because solar eclipses can only occur during a New Moon, and the New Moon of August 2026 happens to land exactly on the Perseid peak.

A total solar eclipse crosses the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Spain on August 12. Observers in the path of totality will experience the sky going dark during the day as the Moon completely blocks the Sun.

Some of those observers, if the sky is clear enough, may see individual bright Perseid meteors during totality, since the sky during a total eclipse is dark enough to reveal stars and bright meteors.

If you are not in the path of totality, the day eclipse and the night meteor shower are still related by their shared New Moon cause.

The same astronomical configuration that makes August 12 an eclipse day makes August 12-13 a meteor night.

You can watch the partial solar eclipse during the day, with certified eclipse glasses, never without, and then drive to a dark field and watch the Perseids after midnight.

The Lunar Eclipse At The End Of August

The summer's third major event is a total lunar eclipse on the night of August 27-28, when the Full Sturgeon Moon passes through Earth's shadow and turns red, the blood moon effect that results from Earth's atmosphere bending red light into the shadow.

The lunar eclipse is visible from the Americas, Europe and Africa. Unlike solar eclipses, which require specialized equipment to observe safely, lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye from anywhere the Moon is visible above the horizon.

Three events. One month. August.

What Else Is Coming

The summer solstice was this morning, June 21 at 4:25 AM EDT, the longest day of the year for most of North America and the official start of astronomical summer.

Venus, Jupiter and Mercury are currently visible in the evening sky after sunset. Mars and Saturn are rising before dawn in the eastern sky.

Earth reaches aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun in its slightly elliptical orbit, on July 6 at 1:31 PM EDT, when we will be about 152 million kilometers from the Sun.

The Full Strawberry Moon is June 29-30. The Full Buck Moon is July 28-29. The Full Sturgeon Moon is August 27-28, the one that turns red.

Mark August on your calendar. Clear skies.