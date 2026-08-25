Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead At 80

Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean died Tuesday August 25, 2026 at her home in Nashville. She was 80 years old. Her nephew Bryan Seaver, son of her sister Cassie Parton and her family's head of security for years before that role passed to his father Larry, announced the news in a video posted to her Instagram page, as she had asked him to do.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago," Seaver said. "Before I fully absorbed it as a future reality." She died peacefully, the family said. A small, private service will be held for close family. No cause of death was provided.

She had been dealing with health challenges since her husband Carl Dean died on March 3, 2025, after 58 years of marriage.

"Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself," she told fans in a video this year. "So I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of."

She postponed a Las Vegas residency in September 2025, citing procedures her doctors required.

She gave a health update at Dollywood in March and was open about being worn out from grief. She remained active behind the scenes, overseeing her new Nashville hotel SongTeller, her Life of Many Colors Museum and the Broadway musical Dolly: An Original Musical, which premiered at Belmont University in Nashville in July.

She recorded vocal parts for hundreds of unreleased songs she had written over her career, specifically intending to leave a body of work to be released after she was gone.

She had said she was not ready to die. "I don't think God is through with me and I ain't done workin,'" she told fans this year. She was wrong about the timing, but she was right about the work. It will outlast everything.

Dolly Parton's Remarkable Life Of Accomplishment

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born January 19, 1946, the fourth of twelve children in a two-room cabin in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Her father Robert Lee Parton could not write. Her mother Avie Lee Owens stitched a coat of many colors from rags and made it with love. Both became songs.

That is who Dolly Parton was, the woman who turned everything she ever lived into music, and who made every person who heard it feel like she was singing specifically for them.

She moved to Nashville the day after she graduated from Sevier County High School in 1964, the first member of her family to graduate. Within a year she was recording. By 1967 she had a Top 25 country hit. By 1974 she had her own television variety show.

By 1977 she had fully crossed over to pop audiences without apologizing for a single rhinestone. She sold more than 100 million records over her career. She earned 49 Grammy nominations and won 11.

She had 25 number-one country singles. She wrote more than 3,000 songs. She had the most country chart hits of any solo artist in history.

The most famous of those songs are known by almost everyone alive. "Jolene," the pleading address to a red-haired woman with ivory skin, please don't take my man, was written in one sitting in 1973, according to Parton's own account, and has been recorded more than 600 times by other artists. "I Will Always Love You" was written twice, about two different men, she wrote it originally about her split from mentor and manager Porter Wagoner, and it became a country standard.

Then Whitney Houston turned it into the best-selling single by any female artist in history in 1992, and Parton, who controlled the publishing, became significantly wealthier than she already was and gave away most of it.

"9 to 5" she wrote by drumming her fingernails on the set of the film it accompanied, which she also starred in and which made her one of the few country artists to become a Hollywood movie star. She did all three without losing a single piece of who she was.

The Charitable Work That Will Matter Forever, And Defined Dolly

The Imagination Library is the thing that will matter most when historians sort it out.

In 1995, Parton launched a program in Sevier County, Tennessee to mail free books every month to every child from birth to the age of five. She named it after her own dream of becoming literate when she was small.

The program grew from a local charity to a national institution to a global one, as of 2026, the Imagination Library has distributed more than 200 million books to children in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

More than 2.2 million books go out every single month. Her home county of Sevier has seen measurable gains in school readiness rates as a direct result.

She funded it herself, convinced others to fund it, lobbied governments to support it and never stopped talking about it in interviews when everyone wanted to talk about Jolene.

"I just thought, if I could somehow give back to the children of Sevier County, that would mean the most to me," she said when the program began. She meant it literally. She gave back to tens of millions of children across the world.

She was also beloved for refusing to be used as a political weapon by anyone. She declined to be nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice under two different presidents.

She declined Tennessee's offer to erect a statue of her in the state capitol while she was living, saying she didn't feel like she deserved to be put on a pedestal while still alive.

She eventually accepted the statue, it went up outside Dollywood in 2022, the same year she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after decades of voters trying to give her the honor she declined.

When the announcement was made she said, "I was just so overwhelmed and honored that I couldn't sleep. I just felt like, well, I'm going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and I may just have to write a rock-and-roll song to go in there." She did.

She recorded Rockstar in 2023, covered Bon Jovi and Led Zeppelin and Prince and released it at 77 years old and it reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. She was the same person at 77 she had been at 27. She just had more songs.

What She Said And What She Leaves

Parton gave thousands of interviews over sixty years and said things that have lived in American culture ever since. "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap."

"I'm not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb — and I also know I'm not blonde." "Find out who you are and do it on purpose." "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." Every one of them sounds like a joke until you think about it for a moment. Then it sounds like a philosophy.

She recorded vocal parts for hundreds of unreleased songs before she died, specifically so that her voice would continue releasing music long after she was gone.

How many albums that represents, and how long they will be released, only her estate knows. What is certain is that she left behind the recorded catalog of one of the most gifted songwriters in American history, a theme park that employs thousands of people in Tennessee, a hotel and museum in Nashville bearing her name and her life, a Broadway musical about her life still in development, and a program that puts books in the hands of small children every month in five countries.

"I would never retire," she said once. "I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday, and hopefully one I've written. That's how I hope to go."

She did not go that way. She went peacefully at home in Nashville. But the song, every song she ever wrote, all 3,000 of them, is still playing. It will be playing for a long time.

She was 80 years old. There will never be another one.